The Premier League returns to action Saturday.

Luton Town @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Luton Town 2-3-11, Bournemouth 5-4-7

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Peacock

After two games on the road, Bournemouth is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet Luton Town at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Bournemouth will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Man United. Everything went their way against Man United as they made off with a 3-0 win. That 3-0 margin sets a new team best for Bournemouth this season.

Meanwhile, Luton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Man City by a score of 2-1. That's two games in a row now that Luton has lost by exactly a single goal.

Bournemouth has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4-7 record this season. As for Luton, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-3-11 record this season.

Bournemouth is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -216 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.