Manchester City will try to secure a spot in next season's Champions League when they host Bournemouth in Premier League play on Tuesday. The Citizens are sixth in the Premier League table with a game in hand and need to win their final two matches of the season to secure an entry into UCL play next fall. They host a Bournemouth side that is 11th in the EPL table and defeated Man City 2-1 in the reverse fixture in November.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Man City vs. Bournemouth odds, while Bournemouth are +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +375, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Bournemouth vs. Man City picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Man City vs. Bournemouth on Tuesday:

Man City 1st half money line (-110)

Omar Marmoush to score or assist (-125)

Pep Guardiola's men can lock up a UCL spot for next season if they win each of their final two games of the season, including Tuesday's home match. The squad is also potentially still raw from falling 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, so ending the season on a high note is even more important. The expert anticipates this will be enough motivation for them to rally in front of their home crowd. Man City to have a first-half lead on the money line is listed at -110 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

"Marmoush fills in the 10 spot behind striker Erling Haaland and has already found six goal contributions in his first 12 starts," Eimer told SportsLine of the Frankfurt transfer, who joined Man City back in January. "When teams crowd and put their focus on Haaland, Marmoush is able to consistently find a bit of open play." This player prop is priced at -130 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

