untitled-design-2023-02-24t205451-189.png
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Manchester City @ Bournemouth
  • Current Records: Manchester City 16-4-4; Bournemouth 5-12-6

What to Know

Bournemouth will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Allowing an average of 2.16 points per game, Bournemouth has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the match.

Bournemouth came up short against Brentford five weeks ago, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. Man City fell a goal short of the Red Devils, losing 2-1.

The losses put Bournemouth at and Man City at Writer Option Sys Failure. Bournemouth is 1-8-1 after losses this year, Man City 2-0.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

  • Who: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Vitality Stadium
  • TV: USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Bournemouth +850; Draw +480; Man City -360
Featured Game | Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Spread
Moneyline
Total
BOU
+1.5
+105
BET NOW
+850
BET NOW
o3.5
+135
BET NOW
MCY
-1.5
-135
BET NOW
-360
BET NOW
u3.5
-175
BET NOW
DRAW
+480
BET NOW

Series History

Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.

  • Aug 13, 2022 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0