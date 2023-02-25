The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Manchester City 16-4-4; Bournemouth 5-12-6

What to Know

Bournemouth will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Allowing an average of 2.16 points per game, Bournemouth has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the match.

Bournemouth came up short against Brentford five weeks ago, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. Man City fell a goal short of the Red Devils, losing 2-1.

The losses put Bournemouth at and Man City at. Bournemouth is 1-8-1 after losses this year, Man City 2-0.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Bournemouth +850; Draw +480; Man City -360

Series History

Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.