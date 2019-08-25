Bournemouth vs. Manchester City updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday

Bournemouth is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Manchester City of the season. Bournemouth will take on Man City at 9 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at home.

Bournemouth dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Aston Villa 2-1. Man City took on Tottenham Hotspur in Matchweek 2 for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth fell in both legs to Manchester City last season, losing 1-3 and 0-1. Check back on CBBSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.