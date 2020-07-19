Who's Playing
Southampton @ Bournemouth
Current Records: Southampton 13-16-7; Bournemouth 8-21-7
What to Know
Southampton will head off to play at Vitality Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Bournemouth after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Despite trouble winning, Southampton has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.
On Thursday, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: Bournemouth fell a goal short of Manchester City on Wednesday, losing 2-1.
After their draw, Southampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Southampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App