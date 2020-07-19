Who's Playing

Southampton @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Southampton 13-16-7; Bournemouth 8-21-7

What to Know

Southampton will head off to play at Vitality Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Bournemouth after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Despite trouble winning, Southampton has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.

On Thursday, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: Bournemouth fell a goal short of Manchester City on Wednesday, losing 2-1.

After their draw, Southampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch