The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1-0, Bournemouth 0-1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Bournemouth will be playing at home against Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium.

There was early excitement for Bournemouth after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell 3-1 to Liverpool.

Even though Tottenham hasn't done well against Man United recently (they were 1-2-6 over their last nine matchups), they didn't let that get in the way on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur took their matchup against Manchester United 2-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Spurs were the better team in the second half.

Bournemouth is expected to lose their third match, which is bad news given the team's subpar 9-6-20 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,760.06. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-4-6 as such last season.

Bournemouth beat Tottenham Hotspur by a goal in their previous matchup back in April, winning 3-2. Will the Cherries repeat their success, or do Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -109 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.