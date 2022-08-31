The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-2-2; Bournemouth 1-3

What to Know

Wolverhampton will take on Bournemouth at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vitality Stadium.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth never even stood a chance against Liverpool this past Saturday; the final was an ego-bruising 9-0 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Bournemouth was already down 5 to nothing.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch