The Brazilian Serie A season continues on Wednesday with a tough matchup between RB Bragantino and the visiting Flamengo. Both clubs were goal scoring machines last season, but are struggling in the early stretch of the 2022 season to have anything positive go their way. Flamengo, who finished second on the Brazil Serie A table last season, has two wins in their last three matches but has only won three of its first 10 this season. Flamengo visits a Bragantino squad who is in even worse shape, entering Wednesday's match without a victory in 10 straight matches across all competitions. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Bragantino vs. Flamengo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the +150 favorite (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line. Bragantino is listed as the +190 underdog, while a draw is priced at +215.

How to watch Bragantino vs. Flamengo

Bragantino vs. Flamengo date: Wednesday, June 8

Bragantino vs. Flamengo time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Bragantino vs. Flamengo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Bragantino vs. Flamengo

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Bragantino vs. Flamengo, Eimer is betting both teams to score at a -115 payout. The expert notes that, even though Bragantino doesn't have a win in its last 10 matches and is struggling to find the back of the net, they have a good track record against the visiting club. While this Bragantino team may not be disciplined enough to beat Flamengo, they should at least keep things close.



"These teams have played four times since the end of 2020," Eimer told SportsLine. "In those four matches, [both teams to score] hit both times and Bragantino didn't lose a single matchup. While I don't believe that Bragantino in their current form will be able to overtake the Flamengo side, I do think this matchup is where we see Bragantino break their no-scoring cold streak, with a 1-1 draw or 1-2 loss very possible."

