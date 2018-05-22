Brandi Chastain's Hall of Fame plaque doesn't look anything like Brandi Chastain
Chastain's Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque looks like a lot of things, which Twitter helped point out
Soccer is having a really bad run with immortalizing its stars. Meet the next victim of bad plaque depictions: Two-time World Cup champion and two-time gold medalist Brandi Chastain, who struck one of the most iconic poses in US Women's National Soccer history after hitting a game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl. Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, and people noticed that something was a little... off.
For the record, Chastain looks like this:
Her bronze plaque, on the other hand, does not.
Ann Killion's words are the ones that adorn the plaque. She's clearly not pleased with the result. The Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport is, of course, the first one that everyone thinks of when they see bad depictions, but this one just might take the cake.
Ronaldo's bust looked like someone took Ronaldo and made him into an "Ed, Edd and Eddy" character, but it retained his core features. Chastain's plaque makes her look like Dolores Umbridge's stunt double. Other people had plenty of feelings about what Chastain's plaque looked like, and not all of them were as kind as mine.
This plaque looks like a lot of people. It does not look like Chastain. Chastain was gracious in saying that some liberties may have been taken with her appearance. "It's not the most flattering," she said at the reception, via The Mercury News. "But it's nice."
Immortalizing someone in bronze is tough, and no one is denying as much. According to Yahoo Sports, the Hall of Fame has agreed to redo the plaque. While the Vice President of Finance and Administration for BASHOF Anthony Savicke said that the plaques are meant to be "representations" rather than photographic likenesses, per The Mercury News, it would be nice to at least have it be a likeness.
