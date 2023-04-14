The Brazilian first division, the Brasileirão, is set to make its return as the 2023 season kicks off on Saturday. As always, you can watch all of the action live on Paramount+ as reigning champions Palmeiras look to fend off the likes of Flamengo, Corinthians, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro, São Paulo, Santos and more in what will surely be a thrilling season.

Paramount+ will be home to all 320 Brazil first-division club soccer matches in 2023. The newly launched free 24/7 CBS Sports Golazo Network will regularly simulcast Brasileirão matches as part of its collection of live soccer match programming.

Paramount+ also features the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, the NWSL, Argentina first division and more. CBS Sports' Brasileirão coverage this week is highlighted by defending champion Palmeiras against Cuiabá on Saturday, April 15 (3:30 PM, ET), streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's the opening weekend schedule:

Opening weekend matches

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, April 15

America Mineiro vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+)

Fortaleza vs. Internacional, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Red Bull Bragantino vs. Bahia, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Athletico Paranaense vs. Goias, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Botafogo vs. Sao Paolo, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atletico Mineiro vs. Vasco de Gama, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)



Sunday, April 16

Flamengo vs. Coritiba, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Corinthians vs. Cruiziero, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Gremio vs. Santos, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Players to watch

Endrick - Palmeiras

He's only 16 and fair or unfair he's got the reputation as soccer's next big thing. Real Madrid already purchased him last summer, so as soon as he's legally allowed, after this season. Given his age, he's only made seven appearances for Palemeiras so far, but the left-footed forward is absolutely eye popping. You won't get a better chance to get in on the ground floor of a player who could be one of the world's biggest stars for the next twenty years. Not that there's any pressure on the teenagers shoulders.

Andrey Santos - Vasco de Gama

Speaking of players destined for Europe, there's the young Brazilian midfielder who was bought by Chelsea during their winter spending spree, before being loaned back to his Brazilian side because he couldn't get a work permit for England yet. Santos is the shining midfield star of a struggling team which has gone from one of Brazil's most prominent to a team bouncing between the top division and the second division. He scored eight goals from midfield last season, can his form continue in the top division before he departs for the struggling London club.

Vitor Roque - Athletico Paranaense

The teenage forward got a national team cap last month and will be a hot commodity this summer as he looks to make the jump to Europe.

Luis Suarez -- Gremio

Yes, that Luis Suarez. He's older, he's slower, but the man sure can score goals, and you can watch him do it before he rides of into the sunset.

Matheus Franca -- Flamengo

Flamengo fired their coach in the week leading up to the season, with big coaching names Jorge Jesus and Jorge Sampaoli looming on the free agent coaching market. The 19-year-old Franca has been getting some playing time in cup games but he'll have to scrap for more during the season behind Gabigol and Pedro.

Marcelo - Fluminese

Real Madrid's longtime fullback is back in Brazil and Fluminense are in the midst of a revival under Fernando Diniz as coach (who some fans want coaching the national team).

Hulk - Atletic Mineiro

The long time goal-scorer will compete with Suarez and others for golden boot and have Atletico Mineiro in the thick of things in the process.