Brazil at 2026 World Cup: Everything to know about Carlo Ancelotti's squad, Vini and Neymar's impact and more

Brazil is the national team by which all other national teams are measured. Their iconic green and gold colors have become synonymous with the World Cup itself. This reputation is built not only on the extraordinary players who have represented the country over the years, such as Pelé, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, but also on Brazil's success on the world stage. With five World Cup titles, won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002, Brazil remain the most successful national team in the history of the tournament.

The Selecao, as they are named by their fans, won the 1994 edition of the World Cup, the first one hosted by the United States. It was a tournament marked by dramatic twists and unexpected events, none more shocking than the scandal involving Diego Armando Maradona. After Argentina's second match, Maradona was expelled from the competition following a positive doping test, bringing an abrupt and controversial end to what would be his final World Cup appearance. Brazil ended up winning their first World Cup since 1970, the first one without their legendary Pelè in the roster. The Selecao won it on penalties against Italy, also thanks to a crucial mistake by Roberto Baggio, and dedicated the trophy to another legendary Brazilian sports icon, Ayrton Senna, the Formula 1 driver who tragically lost his life a few weeks before in Imola.

Brazil and its national team are not just about the story of a soccer team: It's about pride, passion and a sense of belonging. If you wonder how that impacts the product on the pitch, just look at the squad announcement made by the coach in their usual press conference ahead of the World Cup and the reactions of the players, or even better, how they all sing together the iconic national anthem.

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Here's everything you need to know about the Selecao ahead of the World Cup:

The secret story behind the jersey

There is a secret story behind the legendary gold and green jersey, and it starts in 1950 after one of the most tragic, or better, disappointments in the history of the country. Brazil hosted the 1950 World Cup, the first one after World War II, and there were so many expectations around them, especially because they were playing in their country. Back then, Brazil played with a white and blue jersey, and with those colors they faced Uruguay in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Despite overwhelming expectations and a nation convinced that victory was inevitable, Uruguay stunned Brazil with a 2–1 win. Under the tournament format in use at the time, Brazil needed only a draw to be crowned world champions. The defeat was perceived as a national tragedy, and the match has since become known as the Maracanazo, one of the most shocking upsets in soccer history.

Since then, Brazil decided to change their colors and didn't play anymore with the white and blue jersey until 2004 for a friendly match and then in 2019 when Brazil won the Copa America and broke the curse. But, who made the gold and green jersey? It was Aldyr Garcia Schlee, who was born just a few miles from the Uruguayan border, who won the competition to design Brazil's new jersey in 1953. The contest had only two requirements: the shirt could not be white, and it had to incorporate the colors of the Brazilian flag.

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The coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The biggest news about Brazil is their new coach: Italian legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti was appointed in the summer of 2025, one year ahead of the tournament, and will become the first ever foreign to lead the national team at the World Cup. Brazil have endured a challenging period since winning their last World Cup title in 2002. Since then, the Selecao have suffered a series of disappointments on soccer's biggest stage, most notably at the 2014 World Cup, which was hosted in Brazil, the first time the country had hosted the tournament since 1950.

After the 1950 Maracanazo, Brazil had to face another humiliation and lost 7-1 against Germany in the semifinal in 2014. After two eliminations at the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2022, Brazil decided to hire Ancelotti, one of the best managers in the world, the only one able to win five Champions League titles as head coach. The Italian coach, who served as an assistant to Arrigo Sacchi with the Italian national team at the 1994 World Cup, began his international managerial career with Brazil, making them the first national team he has led as head coach. He was immediately able to embrace the new culture and he's well-regarded in the country, but a lot of it will depend on his success with the Selecao.

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The star: Neymar Jr.

One of the biggest calls Ancelotti had to make in his first year at Brazil was about Neymar Jr. The Brazilian star, who is yet to win a World Cup with Brazil, has been in the shadows of world soccer over the past years. He left PSG for Al Hilal in 2023 in a transfer worth around $90 million. However, his time in Saudi Arabia was severely disrupted by injuries, most notably a torn ACL, which limited him to just seven appearances over two years. He eventually returned to Brazil, rejoining Santos, the club where his professional career began and where he started again to dream of being part of the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

Despite not calling him for the last friendly matches, Ancelotti had to make a big decision on Neymar at the World Cup, with millions of fans awaiting his call. Despite injuries, Ancelotti decided to include the Brazilian star in the roster travelling to the United States where Brazil will face Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage. The question is about his physical status and how he will be able to help his teammates to achieve the sixth World Cup trophy in history.

Players to keep an eye on

The veterans: Ancelotti opted to call a variety of experienced players, starting with both goalkeepers, Alisson from Liverpool and Ederson, who joined Fenerbahce last year after leaving Manchester City. Former Juventus captain Danilo will be part of the defensive pack alongside current PSG captain Marquinhos, who just lifted his second Champions League trophy in two years. Then, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was called back by Ancelotti to represent Brazil for what's expected to be his last World Cup, after the two worked together with success at Real Madrid.

The top players: We already mentioned Neymar and why calling him up for the World Cup was a big risk. Alongside Neymar, there are some other incredible talents in the attack such as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., Barcelona winger Raphinha and then also current Flamengo attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to lead the defense alongside Marquinhos, forming what could be one of the strongest center back partnerships at the World Cup.

The new generation: Ancelotti was a bit conservative about calling the young promising stars of Brazilian soccer, as he opted to prefer the more experienced ones, leaving out players such as Joao Pedro and Estevao, for example. On the other end, Endrick is poised to be the breakout star of Brazil's attack. The young Real Madrid forward is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in world soccer, and he appears ready to make a significant impact for the national team as well.

The roster

Ancelotti made some big decisions, starting with the one already mentioned about Neymar, which also affected other calls, as both Chelsea's Joao Pedro and Estevao were not included in the list. After the last friendly against Egypt (won 2-1), Ancelotti had to face another injury as AS Roma winger Wesley left the pitch in tears a few days before the opening match of the World Cup against Morocco. The following day, the Brazilian FA announced that Atalanta midfielder Ederson replaced Wesley in the roster. Let's now take a look at the 26-man squad called by Ancelotti:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio) Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG)

Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG) Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ahli), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Ederson (Atalanta)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ahli), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Ederson (Atalanta) Forwards: Endrick (Lyon/Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Schedule

Brazil will meet Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in one of the most interesting groups of the World Cup:

Saturday, June 13

🏆 World Cup: Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19

🏆 World Cup: Brazil vs. Haiti, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

🏆 World Cup: Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m.