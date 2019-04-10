Brazil brings back gorgeous white jerseys to celebrate 100th anniversary of first Copa America title

How Brazil does at the 2019 Copa America remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure -- the hosts are going to look really good on the field. The federation showed off new Nike jerseys they'll wear at the competition on Wednesday. There's the classic yellow, and the five-time World Cup champs are also going back to a white jersey, with both uniforms serving as retro kits. In 1919, Brazil won its first Copa America and used white as a primary home kit up until 1954. Take a look:

A #SeleçãoBrasileira vai ter camisa nova para a disputa da Copa América! Tradicional, histórica, campeã. #JogaBola pic.twitter.com/z9JHG2T9cK — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) April 9, 2019

Here are the details from Nike:

Merging the early-1920s vintage feel of football with the modern style of contemporary sport, the special-edition Copa America jersey celebrates the 100th anniversary of that energetic moment. White pays tribute to the historic 1919 trophy. A classic polo neck, player numbers and details on the sleeves are blue. The Brazilian National Team will debut the 2019-20 Brasil Copa America 100th Anniversary Jersey as part of a special uniform at the first match of the tournament.

Brazil also wore a white jersey in 2004 for one match as part of the 100-year anniversary of FIFA's founding.

O #BaúdaSeleção vem no clima da camisa branca da #SeleçãoBrasileira!



Lembra desse jogo de 2004? Em homenagem ao centenário da FIFA, vestimos essa camisa clássica! ⚪⚽🇧🇷



Foto: Acervo CBF pic.twitter.com/a6GkRS5gJw — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) April 10, 2019

The new ones are sharp. The collar is a nice touch, as it screams throwback but also has a freshness to it. White always looked really cool on Brazil because it was such a contrast to the blue and yellow, and this is one of their best looking jerseys in years.

Brazil opens up the Copa America against Bolivia on June 14. You can see every match of the cup on fuboTV (Try for free).