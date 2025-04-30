It was expected to be a formality that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would be taking over the Brazil national team during the summer ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Not anymore. The Brazilian Football Federation has ended negotiations with Ancelotti due to the termination clause in his Real Madrid contract, according to Globo.

Ancelotti, now linked with the Saudi Arabian league, is under contract until 2026 with Real Madrid, and despite the expectation for them to part ways early, considering Real Madrid's performance this season, there could be snags. Only a few days ago, Ancelotti was expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, before the Club World Cup, to take over the current vacant job, coaching Brazil in World Cup qualifiers this summer.

But now Brazil could be forced to scramble yet again after missing out on Ancelotti. They fired Dorival Junior in March following a record 4-1 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying, leaving to what will be next for the Seleção in limbo.

Here's what to know:

What's the latest?

Brazil need to have its list of players for the June international window sent to FIFA by May 18. The goal would be the new coach being the person who selects them, but it wouldn't be a requirement for coaching the June World Cup qualifiers. Globo suggests that Jorge Jesus is the favorite to take over, but like Ancelotti, Jesus has a job currently. Managing Al-Hilal, and his contract expires at the end of the Club World Cup.

With Brazil's international matches taking place prior to that tournament, if Jesus is the next manager to take over, an agreement will have to be reached with the Saudi Arabian club. CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues is put in a tough position, and time isn't on Brazil's side when qualification for the 2026 World Cup isn't guaranteed. Any new coach needs time to sort out Brazil's lack of balance, and that time is dwindling quickly.

Why do Madrid want to part ways?

After a poor season by their high standards, not only have Real Madrid been knocked out of the Champions League, but they have also lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona. There's an unlikely chance that they could close the gap to win La Liga, but that alone won't be enough to make this season a success. It's unknown what would come next for Ancelotti with him no longer set to take over Brazil, but this does leave quite a few parties in limbo as things stand.