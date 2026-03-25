Neymar may not be in the Brazil squad for this international break, which will see the team face France and Croatia, but that doesn't mean that players in the squad won't have a lot to prove to Carlo Ancelotti. Bruno Guimaras' injury is a major blow to the midfield, but it does provide Chelsea's Andrey Santos with a chance to improve his own standing in the squad, but no matter what, Brazil will go as far as Raphinha and Vinicius Junior can take them.

All that said, this is the window of the striker. Brazil were at their best over the last decade with Roberto Firmino leading the line while dropping deep to create for his teammates, but with that era over, Ancelotti has called in three more traditional strikers to battle for the coveted number nine.

How to watch Brazil vs. France, odds

Date : Thursday, March 26 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 26 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN2 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Brazil +180; Draw +250; France

In a way, while Brazil may have more strikers in number than in years past, but none reach the quality that Firmino possesses. Igor Thiago, Joao Pedro, and Endrick have all been called in, and while they're excelling with their sides, there are reasons to be concerned.

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Endrick trails behind the other two when it comes to counting stats, but he has the fewest minutes after moving to Lyon on loan during the winter transfer window. However, the 19-year-old has quickly shown why he is one of the most exciting talents in the world, and he's the best creator of the trio.

Thiago is in the midst of a breakout season with Brentford, but six of his 19 Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot. Of course, a striker doesn't score 13 goals by accident from open play, and if Ancelotti wants to go with more of a true number nine, the Brentford man has a strong case.

Joao Pedro has been a mix of the two, which makes sense as he's spent some time at the 10 for Chelsea. Taking high-quality shots, he has been able to make the most of them, but it leaves Ancelotti with quite a decision. Here's a look at their creative numbers, which are just as important in a team where wingers are king.

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While Joao Pedro and Thiago are rounding into their prime, Endrick also brings the factor of having the highest ceiling of the trio. Signed by Ancelotti at Real Madrid from Palmeiras, this isn't the same 19-year-old who didn't seem ready for life at the Santiago Bernabeu; he's taking the chance for first-team minutes at Lyon and running with it. If he can shine during these qualifiers, the path is there to lead the line for Brazil, but he'll have to beat out more experienced players to do so.

Brazil are a team that could fall in the round of 32 or win the whole thing, and it all comes down to how Ancelotti balances his squad. Big decisions will be in front of the manager ahead of this international break, and facing a tough opponent like France to kick things off will be a worthy test for these strikers.

France are one of the most balanced teams in the world, so to get by them, Ancelotti's men will need to be at their best, as in their heads, the World Cup might as well be kicking off Thursday when they take the pitch in Foxborough.