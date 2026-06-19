Brazil vs. Haiti odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Brazil can take a big step toward the knockout stage on Friday when they take on Haiti in a battle of teams coming off contrasting results in their openers. Brazil salvaged a 1-1 draw against Morocco, while Haiti fell 1-0 to Scotland. That loss leaves Haiti in danger of finishing bottom of Group C with zero points, since they still have Morocco on their World Cup schedule after this game.

Kickoff for Brazil vs. Haiti is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The latest Brazil vs. Haiti odds list Brazil at -1000 on the 90-minute money line, with Haiti at +2000 and a draw at +950. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Brazil vs. Haiti picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Brazil vs. Haiti predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Brazil vs. Haiti and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Brazil vs. Haiti:

Brazil vs. Haiti 90-minute money line Brazil -1000, Haiti +2000, Draw +950 Brazil vs. Haiti over/under: 3.5 goals Brazil vs. Haiti spread: Brazil -2.5 Brazil vs. Haiti picks: See picks at SportsLine Brazil vs. Haiti streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Brazil vs. Haiti predictions

After examining Haiti vs. Brazil from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (-132). It might be tempting to fade the total after Brazil could only muster one goal against Morocco's defense. Still, that performance came against a side that absorbed pressure for long stretches and forced Alisson into a couple of key saves of his own.



Haiti's defense already cracked once against Scotland and nearly conceded again before Frantzdy Pierrot's chance went the other way, and the 85th-ranked side now faces an attack with far more firepower up and down the bench, including Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick and Rayan. See Green's best bets for Brazil vs. Haiti at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over 3.5 goals at FanDuel here:

How to make Brazil vs. Haiti picks

After studying Brazil vs. Haiti from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Brazil vs. Haiti? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Haiti, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.