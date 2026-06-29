Brazil vs. Japan live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

For the third World Cup in a row Japan find themselves in the knockout stages after an impressive run through one of the tournament's more challenging groups. Now this team must achieve what no one else in Samurai Blue has managed, winning a knockout game on the biggest stage of all. If it happens this time around it would be somewhat fitting that this time broke new ground against the grandest of international sides: Brazil.

There is nothing about the five-time champions that Japan need fear. After all in October Hajime Moriyasu's side beat a Brazil team that included the likes of Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes, roaring back from a two-goal half-time deficit to earn their maiden win against one of the world's best. They followed that by doing much the same against England in a pre-tournament friendly, encouraging Moriyasu to declare that Japan were going to the World Cup to win the tournament.

It made it all the more curious then that they were so cautious in their opener against the Netherlands, only really taking the game to their opponents when they were a goal down. It was the sort of performance that had you questioning Japan's belief more than their talent. Few would question whether they have enough of the latter to go toe-to-toe with the Dutch, and indeed there will be spots on the pitch where they are stronger than the Brazilians. The question is as much whether a record of five knockout games, five defeats plays on Japanese minds.

Moriyasu would insist that is not the case. Indeed he hopes more recent events are hanging over the Brazilians. "In the past, from Brazil's point of view, Japan may have been an opponent they could easily beat," he said. "But given last year's friendly match, I think the fact that they now recognize we are not an opponent it can beat easily is already a sign of the growth of Japanese soccer.

"Brazil truly have top-level strength in the world, so we respect it. But in a contest, you never know what can happen. We also have a chance to win, so I would like us to prepare properly and challenge Brazil." With Japan's strength down the wings matching up well against the trundling fullbacks on Carlo Ancelotti's flank, and a midfield that can match Casemiro and Guimaraes for dynamism. Holding out an in-form Vinicius Junior will be a challenge, one that will only increase if Raphinha can find fitness. Though Rayan has proved an apt understudy if the Barcelona winger remains unavailable, undoubtedly Japan are underdogs but not so much that they cannot do again what they did in October, making history in the process.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, June 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: Fox One (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Brazil -150; Draw +270; Japan +400

Brazil vs. Japan predicted starting lineups

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha

Japan: Zion Suzuki; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Yukinari Sugawara, Ao Tanaka, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura; Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo; Ayase Ueda

Brazil vs. Japan pick, prediction

More often than not you would back this Brazil team, who seemed to suggest in taking apart Scotland that they were growing into this tournament. And yet with their strengths out wide and established gameplan, Japan might just be well suited to dragging this game very deep. Who knows what might happen late on? Pick: Brazil 1, Japan 1 (Japan advance on penalties)

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