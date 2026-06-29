Brazil vs. Japan odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 31-13 run

Brazil and Japan match up in a Round of 32 contest in the World Cup 2026 on Monday. Brazil won Group C to advance to the knockout round, while the Japanese were runners-up in Group F. Both squads were undefeated in the group stage, with the Brazilians having 7 points, while Japan notched 5 points. The Japanese are 0-4 all-time in World Cup knockout matches, while Brazil have won at least one knockout stage match in each of the last eight World Cups.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium. The latest Brazil vs. Japan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Brazil at -140 (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Japan at +420 and a draw at +260. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The Brazilians are priced at -310 to advance to the next round, with the Japanese at +240. Before locking in any Japan vs. Brazil picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Japan vs. Brazil predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also on 25-13-2 roll (+587) on his World Cup picks entering Monday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Japan vs. Brazil and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Brazil vs. Japan:

Brazil vs. Japan 90-minute money line Brazil -140, Japan +420, Draw +260 Brazil vs. Japan over/under: 2.5 goals Brazil vs. Japan to advance: Brazil -310, Japan +240 Brazil vs. Japan picks: See picks at SportsLine Brazil vs. Japan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Japan vs. Brazil predictions

After examining Brazil vs. Japan from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+118). Both teams notched seven goals in the group stage, placing each in the top 10 of the tournament. Brazil have shown their true form after a sluggish opener, with three goals in back-to-back games as Vini Jr.'s four goals have him in the running for the Golden Boot. Additionally, Neymar made his tournament debut in the last contest as the Brazil attack will be even more potent going forward.

Hitting the Over won't fall entirely on the shoulders of Brazil, as Japan should also contribute to goals on the scoreboard. They are an extremely efficient unit as 26% of their shot attempts find the back of the net, which leads all 48 World Cup squads. Additionally, these teams met just eight months ago in an entertaining affair that saw five combined goals scored. See Eimer's best bets for Brazil vs. Japan at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Japan vs. Brazil at FanDuel here:

How to make Brazil vs. Japan picks

After studying Japan vs. Brazil from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in four plus-money best bets, including one that returns +250. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Brazil vs. Japan? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Japan, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.