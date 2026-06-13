Brazil vs. Morocco odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

Brazil and Morocco match up in a Group C battle in the first weekend of 2026 World Cup action. Start time comes at 6 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday. Brazil are the favorites to win Group C, while Morocco are considered strong contenders as well after taking fourth place in Qatar in 2022. Brazil took seventh at the 2022 World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals.

The latest Brazil vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Brazil at -150 (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Morocco at +460 and a draw at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Morocco vs. Brazil picks, check out the Brazil vs. Morocco predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Brazil vs. Morocco and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Morocco vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Morocco 90-minute money line Brazil -150, Morocco +460, Draw +270 Brazil vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals Brazil vs. Morocco spread: Brazil -1.5 (+210) Brazil vs. Morocco picks: See picks at SportsLine Brazil vs. Morocco streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Brazil vs. Morocco predictions

After examining Brazil vs. Morocco from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals. Brazil have scored two or fewer goals in four of their last six matches, while Morocco have scored two or fewer goals in three of their last five. In five of seven Morocco World Cup matches in 2022, the Under 2.5 goals hit. In four of five Brazil World Cup matches in 2022, the Under 2.5 goals hit in four of five matches.

"Beating Morocco is going to take physical and mental fortitude from any team in this competition, and I expect Morocco to make a real push to top the group, as they fight for points against Brazil," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bet for Brazil vs. Morocco at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Brazil vs. Morocco at FanDuel here:

How to make Brazil vs. Morocco picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of plus-money best bets that you need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see what it is.

So what are the best bets for Brazil vs. Morocco? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Morocco, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.