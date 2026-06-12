Brazil vs. Morocco live stream: Prediction, lineups and how to watch 2026 World Cup

A decades-long wait that only seems like an eternity for every nation other than Brazil, a comfortable but broadly underwhelming qualification campaign: there are at least a handful of similarities between the Seleçao that arrives on North American soil this summer and the one that triumphed at USA 1994. It might be that that is where the similarities end, however.

The team that kicked off Brazil's second golden era ticked every box one might have for an elite side: a ferociously strong and agile backline, a balanced and dynamic midfield, verve and threat on the flanks and match-winners in the penalty area. Carlo Ancelotti, assistant to Arrigo Sacchi in the Italy team that lost the 1994 World Cup final, has a squad that at least ticks a few of those criteria. Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos are quite the defensive pairing ahead of Alisson Becker. Both Vinicius Junior and Raphinha would fancy their chances of getting into that side from 32 years ago.

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What we might learn in Saturday's game against 2022 semifinalists Morocco is whether the rest of the squad is up to the level of Brazil's august predecessors. Is Casemiro going to have the legs in him to go again after a season where he carried an enormous load for Manchester United? Will his teammate Matheus Cunha be up to the level of World Cup striker?

There threatens to be a delta between the best of their XI and the rest that you tend not to get in eventual champions. Historically, a great way to track who might be the winners of a World Cup is to ask who has the best fullback pairing in the world. That was maybe not quite as true in 2018 or 2022 but it is still hard to see how Alex Sandro is a plus at left back, though Wesley could be a quite useful option on the other flank.

Those deficiencies could well be thoroughly examined by Morocco, who are a little more of an unknown after the departure of Walid Regragui, who paid the price for the on-field failure to win AFCON that was subsequently amended by CAS. Mohamed Ouahbi has only had a handful of friendly games to make his mark but has shown a willingness to do so in breaking with the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri. His preparations have, however, been disrupted by injuries to winger Abde Ezzalzouli and defender Nayef Aguerd.

Their defense will likely be weakened by the loss of Aguerd but recent declarations by the likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Issa Diop deepen Morocco's options. Even so, Morocco promise to be a team particularly well-placed to test the vulnerabilities of Brazil's fullbacks, particularly with their right flank of Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.

Perhaps it is to Ancelotti's advantage that his side are one of the few on paper contenders to start with such a tricky match. As ever in Brazil, the weight of expectations on the national team is monumental. It may well be that Morocco serve as a handy reality check for a good team but one who will need a great deal to break fortuitously if they are to make it two trophies from two on US soil.

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How to watch Brazil vs. Morocco

Date: Saturday, June 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Brazil -167; Draw +290; Morocco +400

Brazil vs. Morocco predicted starting lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi; Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Ismael Saibari

Brazil vs. Morocco pick, prediction

This promises to be an extremely challenging and intriguing game with Morocco arguably a technical match for their most illustrious opponents in midfield. It may well be a game decided by the individual brilliance of those in yellow. Pick: Brazil 2, Morocco 1

Our experts expect strong showings from both teams this tournament. Be sure to check out our staff predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.