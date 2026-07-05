Brazil vs. Norway odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks from expert on 25-16 roll

Fifth-ranked Brazil look to reach the quarterfinals for the ninth World Cup competition in a row when they battle underdog Norway in a 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match on Sunday. The five-time champion Brazilians have been dominant at times and are coming off a 2-1 win over Japan in the Round of 32. Norway, meanwhile, are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time after having failed to qualify for the past six World Cup competitions. The Norwegians have won three of their four 2026 World Cup matchups, including a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Kickoff for Brazil vs. Norway is 4 p.m. ET from East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Brazil vs. Norway odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Brazil at -130 (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Norway at +370 and a draw at +260. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Brazil are -280 to advance, with Norway at +220. Before locking in any Brazil vs. Norway picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Brazil vs. Norway predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Brazil vs. Norway and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Norway vs. Brazil:

Norway vs. Brazil 90-minute money line Brazil -130, Norway +370, Draw +260 Norway vs. Brazil over/under: 2.5 goals Norway vs. Brazil to qualify for next round: Brazil -280, Norway +220 Norway vs. Brazil picks: See picks at SportsLine Norway vs. Brazil streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Norway vs. Brazil predictions

After examining Norway vs. Brazil from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-134). Eimer sees Erling Haaland as one of the biggest weapons of the tournament. Because of him, Eimer expects both the Norwegians and Brazilians to feature a good amount of scoring.

"Haaland and (Martin) Odegaard's linkup play in this World Cup has been incredible," Eimer said. "This is a team that knows only one style of play and that's attack. They will not be intimidated by the big names on the Brazilian roster, and their manager won't change a thing." Eimer sees this as a bad game for the goaltenders and is siding with the Over. See Eimer's best bets for Brazil vs. Norway at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Norway vs. Brazil at FanDuel here:

How to make Norway vs. Brazil picks

After studying the Brazil vs. Norway matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in three plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Norway vs. Brazil? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Norway, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.