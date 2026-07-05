Brazil vs. Norway live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Scroll down the list of Brazil's competitive record and you will find an awful lot of opponents highlighted in green. No wonder, when they are playing the most successful nation in the history of international football. Three countries can say that they have gotten the better of Brazil more than Brazil have of them. The Netherlands have a record of 4 wins, five draws and three defeats while Hungary have got 3-1-2. There is only one team, however, who can lay claim to being unbeaten against the Selecao.

Norway have played Brazil four times, winning twice and drawing the other two. And there is no fluke of history to this on the South American side. The first occasion these two faced off was 1988, the last 2006. In that time, the Brazilians won two World Cups and reached the final of another. In their meetings, they fielded the likes of Romario, Ronaldo and Robinho. Still, they couldn't get one over on the Vikings.

A 4-2 win in Oslo was the first of the two triumphs but it was the following year at the 1998 World Cup that lived longest in the memory. At the height of Samba fever, the time of keepy ups around the airport for Nike and Ronaldo shirts across the globe, the reigning champions had no answer to long balls up to Tore Andre Flo. It seemed it would be all too easy for the favorites to hold on to possession and see out the win after Bebeto netted in the 78th minute, but Junior Baiano found himself overwhelmed by Flo, letting him get the run for the equalizer and then conceding a penalty in the final minute.

It is no exaggeration to say that Kjetil Rekdal's winner from the spot is the most popular moment in Norwegian football history. There was even an opera that celebrated the triumph. Indeed, it ran for 18 months and was nominated for awards. That was all off the back of a win against an already qualified opponent that meant Norway advanced to the knockout stages (and a tame defeat to Italy). Imagine the sagas that might be written if the unbeaten run extends to five and Norway reach a World Cup quarterfinal.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, July 5 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: FS1 (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Brazil -118; Draw +250; Norway +300

Brazil vs. Norway predicted lineups

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior

Norway: Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge; Alexander Sorloth, Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa; Erling Haaland

Brazil vs. Norway pick, prediction

Two teams who have concluded attack is the best form of defense should deliver an intriguing competition. While it is easy to see why Brazil are favorites it is worth reaffirming that if this does become a shootout, Norway have the best shooter on the planet. If Erling Haaland is himself, this could be a shock. Pick: Brazil 2, Norway 3

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.