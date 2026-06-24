Brazil vs. Scotland odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Brazil can move a step closer to wrapping up the Group C crown when they take on Scotland on Wednesday. The Selecao were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opener before routing Haiti 3-0, with Vinicius Junior scoring in both matches and Matheus Cunha adding a brace against Haiti. Scotland, meanwhile, beat Haiti 1-0 to start the tournament but then lost 1-0 to Morocco on Matchday 2, leaving them third in Group C and facing real elimination risk. Brazil will also be missing winger Raphinha, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Kickoff for Brazil vs. Scotland is 6 p.m. ET from Miami. The latest Brazil vs. Scotland odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Brazil at -350 (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Scotland at +1000, and a draw at +460. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Brazil vs. Scotland picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Brazil vs. Scotland predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Brazil vs. Scotland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Brazil vs. Scotland:

Brazil vs. Scotland 90-minute money line Brazil -350, Scotland +1000, Draw +460 Brazil vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals Brazil vs. Scotland spread: Brazil -1.5 (-115) Brazil vs. Scotland picks: See picks at SportsLine Brazil vs. Scotland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Brazil vs. Scotland predictions

After examining Brazil vs. Scotland from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-130). The Seleção began the tournament by drawing 1-1 with Morocco, but they then cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Matchday 2. Vinícius Júnior has scored in both of Brazil's games so far, and he could cause plenty of problems for Scotland's defense.

"Brazil's elite forwards should be too hot for Scotland to handle in this game. Raphinha is out injured, but Rayan is an able deputy. Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament, and Matheus Cunha is fresh from scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. Scotland lost 1-0 to Morocco last time out, and they could struggle to contain Vinícius." See Green's best bets for Brazil vs. Scotland at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Brazil vs. Scotland at FanDuel here:

How to make Brazil vs. Scotland picks

After studying Brazil vs. Scotland from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Brazil vs. Scotland? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Scotland, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.