Brazil vs. Argentina live stream, TV channel: Watch Neymar and Seleção Brasileira online, prediction, pick

A Neymar-led Brazil team faces a Lionel Messi-less Argentina national team on Tuesday in an international friendly in Saudi Arabia. It's an experienced Brazil side against the neighbors who have a ton of youth and not as many household names as usual outside of guys like Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Brazil vs. Argentina in the USA

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Brazil vs. Argentina prediction

This Brazil team is too experienced and the Argentina side is too inexperienced. Because of that, Brazil should have the majority of the chances and finish the match with the victory. Expect Neymar to score and for Brazil to win comfortably. Brazil 3, Argentina 1.