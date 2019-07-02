Brazil vs. Argentina score: Live updates from Copa America semifinals as Messi and company battle hosts
The winner takes on either Peru or Chile in the final on Sunday
The Copa America semifinals begin on Tuesday night when Argentina and Lionel Messi and take on host Brazil. The winner moves on to Sunday's final to take on either Chile or Peru, who play in the other semifinal on Wednesday night. Argentina is coming off a 2-0 win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals with Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scoring the goals. Brazil edged Paraguay in penalty kicks 5-4 in the quarters after a scoreless regulation.
Whoever wins will enter the final as the favorite. After no extra time in the quarterfinals, 30 minutes of extra time is in play here should the teams finish the 90 minutes tied.
Without Neymar, who is injured, Brazil is the favorite in this one while Argentina hopes to make its third straight Copa America final, losing the last two to Chile in penalty kicks. Brazil hasn't been to the Copa America final since 2007.
The match will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free). You can read our match preview here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, .
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
U.S. holds off England to reach final
The Americans are off to their third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup final
-
Brazil vs. Argentina preview
The two giants of South America face off on Tuesday
-
Alex Morgan mocks England with tea sip
Alex Morgan scored her sixth goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
Morgan and White both scored in the USA's win over England
-
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
The USWNT is in the championship yet again
-
Women's World Cup bracket: Semifinals
The U.S. will face either Sweden or the Netherlands in the final