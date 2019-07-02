Brazil vs. Argentina score: Live updates from Copa America semifinals as Messi and company battle hosts

The Copa America semifinals begin on Tuesday night when Argentina and Lionel Messi and take on host Brazil. The winner moves on to Sunday's final to take on either Chile or Peru, who play in the other semifinal on Wednesday night. Argentina is coming off a 2-0 win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals with Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scoring the goals. Brazil edged Paraguay in penalty kicks 5-4 in the quarters after a scoreless regulation.

Whoever wins will enter the final as the favorite. After no extra time in the quarterfinals, 30 minutes of extra time is in play here should the teams finish the 90 minutes tied.

Without Neymar, who is injured, Brazil is the favorite in this one while Argentina hopes to make its third straight Copa America final, losing the last two to Chile in penalty kicks. Brazil hasn't been to the Copa America final since 2007.

The match will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free). You can read our match preview here.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, .