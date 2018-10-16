Brazil vs. Argentina score: Neymar and Co. best Messi-less Argentina on late Miranda goal

Brazil beat its South American rival Argentina on Tuesday in an international friendly in Saudi Arabia, as Miranda headed home a Neymar corner kick in the 93rd minute to seal a 1-0 victory. The Brazilians dominated possession but struggled to put a lot of late chances on goal, but a moment of determination from the defender, combined with a Argentine defense snoozing led to a Brazilian win and some bragging rights.

Brazil had 12 shots but just three on frame, while Argentina, without Lionel Messi, could only put one chance on goal. And as the match entered added time, it felt like a goal from Brazil was still possibly coming. That's when Neymar drilled a corner kick to the front post, as Miranda jumped in front of Sergio Romero for the game's only goal. Take a look:

The result means little as it's a friendly, but when it is a big rivalry like this, neither team will find consolation in losing to their bitter enemy and neighboring country.

In the end, Brazil fully deserved the win while Argentina's young, new-look squad still needs some more time to develop and get on the same page.