Brazil vs. Bolivia: Copa America prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 2019 Copa America gets underway on Friday as host Brazil takes on Bolivia in Sao Paulo. Both teams are in Group A, joined by dark horses Peru and Venezuela, who meet on Saturday. Brazil is looking for its first Copa America title in 12 years and is the favorite to win the cup at home. But the team will have to do it without superstar Neymar, who is missing the cup due to injury.

Against Bolivia, the Brazilians are expected to win comfortably and put themselves in the driver's seat to win the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America: Brazil vs. Bolivia

Date : Friday, June 14



: Friday, June 14 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Cicero Pomeu de Toledo



: Estadio Cicero Pomeu de Toledo TV channel : Telemundo and ESPN+



: Telemundo and ESPN+ Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Brazil: How will this team look without Neymar? Will they be able to overcome his absence with the amount of talent at Tite's disposal? Brazil will control the ball plenty against an inferior opponent, and expect the team to be able to cause a lot of damage in the air. It's important for Brazil to get off to a hot start against a squad that should pose next to no threat. Expect there to be a lot of buzz surrounding Brazil after this game.

Bolivia: Welcome to the Copa America, Bolivia. Now go and take on the hosts. It's a tough task for this team, and with only three players playing outside what is weak first division in Bolivia, it's hard to see how they could possible get anything out of this game. To get a point or better, they are going to have to see Brazil be super wasteful and they will have to benefit from a big error or a penalty kick. Marcelo Martins is Bolivia's best player, and the striker's father is from Brazil.

Brazil vs. Bolivia prediction

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino score, with Brazil easily winning the first game of the cup.

Pick: Brazil 4, Bolivia 0