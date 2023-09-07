The 2026 World Cup in North America may be more than 1,000 days away, but teams in South America are already beginning their quest to qualify for the competition. Brazil kick off their latest qualification campaign on Friday against Bolivia and are heavily tipped to open the competition with a win. The five-time World Cup winners will aim to lock down one of six automatic berths allocated to South American sides at the upcoming tournament, while a seventh team will be off to an intercontinental playoff.

Here's what you need to know before watching the match.

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 8 | 8:45 p.m. ET Location: Mangueirao -- Belem, Brazil

Mangueirao -- Belem, Brazil TV: Universo | Live stream: fubo

Universo | fubo Odds: Brazil -6000; Draw +1300; Bolivia +6500

Storylines

Brazil may be the heavy favorites against Bolivia, but they start their World Cup qualifying journey with a bit of uncertainty. Head coach Fernando Diniz is in place on an interim basis ahead of the anticipated arrival of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti next year, while Neymar's fitness remains a question. The star picked up a hip injury in February and still has not played for Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League side he joined in August.

Even if Neymar is ready to go against Bolivia, the list of unavailable attacking talent is lengthy. Vinicius Jr. is also injured, while Lucas Paqueta did not make the roster amid reports that he is under investigation for violating Premier League gambling regulations. Antony, meanwhile, was cut from the team as police in Brazil and the U.K. investigate allegations of abuse.

Brazil will likely rely on Richarlison for goals, and though he made his mark at last year's World Cup with three goals, he has yet to get on the board this season for Tottenham Hotspur. Rodrygo may also be able to pitch in, as well as a newly healthy Gabriel Jesus. Mainstay Casemiro, meanwhile, is expected to hold things down in midfield.

Prediction

Despite Brazil's attacking question marks, the team boasts plenty of quality and should have enough firepower to secure an all-important win. Diniz also has enough options to pick from in case his first-choice forwards cannot meet the mark early in the game. Pick: Brazil 2, Bolivia 0