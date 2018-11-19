Brazil vs. Cameroon: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch international friendly online

The Brazilian national team's trip to England comes to a close on Tuesday when the team faces Cameroon in an international friendly. The match comes just days after Brazil took on Uruguay at the massive Emirates Stadium, but this one will take place in the much smaller Stadium MK of League Two side Milton Keynes Dons.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

International friendly: Brazil vs. Cameroon

Date : Nov. 20, 2018



: Nov. 20, 2018 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England



: Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Brazil: Neymar and company are coming off a 1-0 win over Uruguay in London in what was a competitive match where Tite's team dominated possession. Here's another chance for this team to gel with the Copa America less than a year away.

Cameroon: The team takes a break from AFON qualifying to take on the five-time champs. Cameroon has only won one of its last four, scoring just two total goals in those games.

Brazil vs. Cameroon prediction

This shouldn't be too difficult for the South Americans, as this isn't the strong Cameroon of the Samuel Eto'o era. Expect plenty of goals but most of them coming from Brazil.

Pick: Brazil