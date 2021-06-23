The two top teams in Copa America's Group B meet on Wednesday as first-place Brazil take on second-place Colombia. Brazil are 2-0-0 in the cup and haven't conceded a goal, while Colombia are 1-1-1, coming off a poor 2-1 loss to Peru. A win for either would clinch their spot in the quarterfinals since four out of five teams advance from each group. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 23

: Wednesday, June 23 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Estadio Nilton Santos -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -225; Draw +320; Colombia +750 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: Tite's team are on a roll, and a win will be enough to book their ticket to the next round. Truth be told, even losing the last two games would still probably see them advance. Because of that comfort, one would think Brazil could take it a little easy here and rest players, but they are going to want to win the group and get a strong result. A draw would likely be enough in the end to clinch the group, even if they drop their final game. But expect Brazil to control the ball, dominate the chances and move to 3-0-0 in the cup.

Colombia: A 1-1-1 start to the competition still has this team in a great spot, and even a loss here shouldn't make them sweat all that much. But the attack needs to be sharper. Two goals in three games, one being a penalty kick, is concerning. They continue to create some chances, but Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel just haven't delivered. With Miguel Borja being the only striker to score in the cup for them, expect him to start.

Prediction

Another convincing performance locks up Brazil's spot in the quarterfinals. Pick: Brazil 2, Colombia 0