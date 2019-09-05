Brazil vs. Colombia: Friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online via pay-per-view

The Copa America winners take on Los Cafeteros in Miami

South American foes Brazil and Colombia face off on Friday night in Miami Gardens in an international friendly at Hard Rock Stadium. Brazil has Neymar back in the squad after his summer injury, and the Copa America champs should be well tested against a Colombia team featuring a bunch of young talent.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Brazil vs. Colombia

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 6
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV: PPV (check local listings)
  • Odds: Brazil -180 | Colombia +490 | Draw +310

Storylines

Brazil: This could be a good chance for Ederson to earn some appearances for Brazil with no Alisson in the squad due to injury. The familiar names like Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos are all there, while some young guys may get a chance alongside Neymar and Roberto Firmino. David Neres of Ajax is the squad, as is Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid. Bruno Henrique of Flamengo, who has shined in the club's Copa Libertadores run, could also get his first cap at the age of 28. 

Colombia: This is quite the young and inexperienced squad for Colombia. Besides David Ospina and Juan Cuadrado, only one Luis Muriel has more than 25 caps. In fact, Eight players have less than 10 caps, four of which has never been capped. In attack, Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata will likely get their chance to impress after quality performances at the Copa America. 

Prediction

Both the experience of Brazil and the inexperience of this Colombia squad show as Neymar and company win with ease.  

Pick: Brazil 3, Colombia 0

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

