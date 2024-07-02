The winner of Group D in Copa America, to nobody's surprise, will come down to the final matchday between Brazil and Colombia. It's win the match and win the group as Colombia are perfect on six points while Brazil bounced back from a draw with Costa Rica to brush aside Paraguay. It's important to win the group as the winner will likely avoid Uruguay in the quarterfinals. Vinicius Junior versus Luis Diaz is quite a matchup but this is also a clash that shows the shifting tides of South American soccer. Colombia are unbeaten in their last 25 matches while Brazil have only won two of their last five matches, and winning this group would help show why Los Cafteros are one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, July 2 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 2 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -115; Draw +205; Colombia +320

Storylines

Brazil: Hoping to see more of the Vini Jr. that carved apart Paraguay and less of the guy who has historically played for Brazil. He stepped up when it mattered but this team needs him to be the guy in every match. Rodrygo struggled to put shots on target which could call for a lineup change from Dorival Junior, but the expectation is for Brazil to keep operating with a similar XI.

Colombia: Despite only playing two matches, Colombia are tied for scoring the third most goals of any team in the tournament and will like their chances against a poor Brazil defense. Ruthless on the counter, Los Cafteros know who they are and what they want to do while James Rodriguez turning back the clock has elevated the team to a different level.

Predicted lineups

Brazil: Alisson, Wendell, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Danilo, Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimares, Vinicus Junior, Lucas Paqueta, Savio, Rodrygo

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Davidson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica, Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Rafel Santos Borre, Luis Diaz

Prediction

As Colombia only needs a draw to win the group, they'll do just enough to contain Brazil while accomplishing that goal as the contenders march on. Pick: Brazil 1, Colombia 1