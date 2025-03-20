CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday with the headlining act of the day's action taking place in Brasilia, where Brazil will host Colombia as the pair continue their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The two teams enter Thursday's clash in fairly good standing – Colombia are in fourth place and Brazil are in fifth, fully inside the group of six that will automatically qualify and with the cushion of the seventh place berth, which will send a team to the intercontinental playoffs before booking a spot at next year's competition. Brazil are five points ahead of seventh place Bolivia and six ahead of eighth place Venezuela, while Colombia are one point better off in each category.

With six games still left to go until South America's World Cup qualifying campaign wraps up, though, expectations are high on both teams to get the job done. Brazil have corrected course somewhat after a poor start to qualifying, sitting in sixth after just six games and winning just twice in that stretch. They have added three more wins to their record in the next six games, but a surprising level of vulnerability still looms large over this Brazil team. Though Neymar will not make his return to the national team this month because of a thigh injury, the five time World Cup winners still boast plenty of star power with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo plus Barcelona's Raphinha. This version of Brazil has regularly failed to live up to expectations, though, making this yet another must-win game for manager Dorival Junior.

The state of affairs for Brazil means there's a big chance for Colombia to add another statement win to their record, especially since they notched a 2-1 win over the opposition in Barranquilla in Nov. 2023 during Brazil's poor run of form. Last year's Copa America finalists are led by Luis Diaz, who has two goals in his last six games for the national team but is in a bit of a dry spell heading into this clash. He has just one goal in his last 18 games for Liverpool, making this a good opportunity to break that run – or another sign that his form has dipped.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 20 | Time : 8:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 20 | : 8:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha -- Brasília, Brazil

: Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha -- Brasília, Brazil Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brazil -160; Draw +250; Colombia +500

Projected lineups

Brazil: Alisson, Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana, Gerson, Guimaraes, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius, Cunha

Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica, Portilla, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Duran

Prediction

Colombia's win over Brazil in Nov. 2023 came during their lengthy unbeaten run but since the Copa America, the team's form has been up and down. This could provide an important opening for Brazil despite their own inconsistencies, with perhaps one of their talented attackers doing just enough to secure an all-important win. Pick: Brazil 1, Colombia 0