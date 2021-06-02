It's a battle of top three teams in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Thursday as Brazil welcome Ecuador to the Maracana for their fifth match of the campaign. Brazil are in first with a perfect 4-0-0 record, while Gustavo Alfarao's side has been the biggest surprise so far with a 3-0-1 record, positioning themselves nicely for a spot in next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, June 3

: Thursday, June 3 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Maracana -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Maracana -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -400; Draw +400; Ecuador +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: The perfect record through four games is great, but they haven't really played any of the big boys outside of Uruguay. This will be a huge test for the team and one they should pass rather easily. Brazil will dominate the ball, move it at will, and they'll have their chances. But don't be shocked if Tite puts a leash on his fullbacks, looking to keep them back and battle Ecuador's counter.

Ecuador: Who would have thought Ecuador's attack would be the best through four games? 13 goals and a three-game winning streak has them full of confidence, but facing Brazil's defense is no easy task. The key here will be to possess the ball, keep it away from Brazil and play with patience, methodically looking to build going forward. But, chances are we will see Alfaro's team sit back and go on the counter. Brazil's technical ability could see them have a field day, so Ecuador's attack must continue if they are to have any chance.

Prediction

Brazil's defense dominates Ecuador's speed, and Tite's team takes all three points in a tough, physical match. Pick: Brazil 2, Ecuador 0