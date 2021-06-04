Brazil is unbeaten in its four matches and will try to get past Ecuador (3-0-1) when the teams face off Friday in Matchday 7 of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup South America Qualifiers. The Brazilians are loaded everywhere and are expected to be in contention to win the World Cup in Qatar. They come in off consecutive shutout victories, against Venezuela and Uruguay. Ecuador has not lost since a 1-0 setback to Argentina in its opener and has scored the most goals of the 10 teams through the first four matches.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in Porto Alegre, Brazil. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brazil as the -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in its latest Ecuador vs. Brazil odds, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you lock in your Brazil vs. Ecuador picks, be sure to see the World Cup qualifier predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, he has set his sights on Brazil vs. Ecuador. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Ecuador vs. Brazil:

Ecuador vs. Brazil spread: Brazil -1.5

Ecuador vs. Brazil over-under: 2.5 goals

Ecuador vs. Brazil money line: Ecuador +1200, Brazil -450, Draw +450

ECU: Ecuador is 7-0-3 in its last 10, with two losses to world No. 8 Argentina.

BRA: Brazil is 18-6-2 in its last 26 matches, outscoring its opponents 57-11

Why you should back Brazil



Brazil is the most successful team in the World Cup, winning it five times, and it is loaded for another run. It starts up front with Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus and goes all the way back to top goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson. Neymar only played 27 matches overall for Paris-Saint Germain this season but had 15 goals and seven assists. Jesus has 18 goals in 39 matches with the national team, while Firmino has 15 in 47. Vinicius Junior, 20, is making his debut and has eight goals in three seasons in limited playing time with Real Madrid.

Firmino and Neymar are the team's top scorers in this competition with three goals apiece, and Neymar has two assists. Brazil has always been dangerous up front, but it also has built a strong foundation on defense. Captain Thiago Silva could rest after helping lead Chelsea to the European title, but Eder Militao can step in alongside PSG's Marquinhos to hold down the fort. Ederson led the Premier League with 19 clean sheets for champion Manchester City, and Alisson had 10 with Liverpool.

Why you should back Ecuador

Ecuador is aiming for its fourth World Cup berth after an electric run to the Round of 16 in 2006 and bowing out in the group stage in 2002 and 2014. It has been scoring at a high rate, and while it doesn't have many high-profile players, Liga MX standouts Angel Mena and Michael Estrada have been playing at an elite level. Estrada has three goals, while Mena has two goals and shares the tournament lead with three assists. Mena has 44 goals in 75 matches over the past three seasons with Leon in Mexico. The Ecuadorians have outscored their opponents 13-6.

The squad fought valiantly against a talented Argentina squad in the 1-0 loss and also stunned Uruguay 4-2. It then beat Bolivia 3-2 in La Paz, a notoriously difficult place to play with the high altitude, before obliterating Colombia 6-1. Six different players scored in that match, the squad's biggest victory since it beat Peru 6-0 in June 1975. Enner Valencia, who is tied with Agustin Delgado as Ecuador's all-time leading scorer with 31, could start alongside Mena and Estrada. He had 12 goals in 34 matches with Fenerbahce in the Turkish league this past season.

How to make picks for Ecuador vs. Brazil

Green has looked at the Brazil vs. Ecuador matchup from all angles and is leaning over on the goal total. He also has revealed his in-depth analysis and a pair of strong prop bets. You can only get those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Brazil vs. Ecuador? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side to back, all from the European soccer expert who's up almost $19k.