Brazil vs. El Salvador live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar on TV, stream online

Just days after beating the United States in a friendly, Brazil is back in action on Tuesday in Landover, Maryland, as Neymar and company face El Salvador in another friendly. The South Americans boast a strong, flashy squad that isn't expected to face much of a challenge from the Central American nation.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Brazil vs. El Salvador in the USA

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports English

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Brazil vs. El Salvador prediction

This shouldn't even be close. I'm talking beatdown of four-plus goals. El Salvador is a squad that struggled to beat Montserrat in the Concacaf Nations League, while you can argue Brazil is the most talented team in the world. Expects lots of goal ... but only from Brazil. Brazil 6, El Salvador 0.