Brazil vs. England live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online
It's a big test for the English
Mighty Brazil visits Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to face England in an enticing international friendly between two of the most historic soccer nations on the globe. It's Neymar and company against an upcoming English team filled with young talent.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Brazil is the sharper of the two and should give that English defense a world of trouble for 90 minutes. Expect a valiant fight from England but for Brazil to win it. Brazil 3, England 1.
