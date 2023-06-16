Brazil and Guinea meet on Saturday in the South Americans' latest friendly clash at a time of uncertainty regarding their direction heading towards the 2024 Copa America. Ramon Menezes remains in temporary charge of the Selecao who face a Guinea side coming off the back of a narrow loss to Egypt. The Brazilians have won just one of their last four since Tite left after the FIFA 2022 World Cup and Senegal are up next this international break. Guinea are close to Africa Cup of Nations qualification and need just a point against Malawi to qualify for the finals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 17 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: RCDE Stadium -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain



RCDE Stadium -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain TV: None | Live stream: None

None | None Odds: Brazil -1600; Draw: +750; Guinea +2500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Brazil: Emerson Royal and Andrey Santos are out so Vanderson could start at right-back while Bruno Guimaraes should start ahead of Raphael Veiga, Joelinton or Andre. Rodrygo could go right with Richarlison or Pedro through the middle in an attack missing the injured Neymar.

Possible Brazil XI: Alisson; Vanderson, Ibanez, Militao, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Guinea: Kaba Diawara is likely to hand Naby Keita the captaincy with defender Mohamed Camara and attacker Jose Kante also in line to start. Mouctar Diakhaby is injured although Camara has had his injury problems too this past season.

Possible Guinea XI: Kone; Conte, Sow, Camara, Sylla; Diawara, Moriba; Guilavogui, Keita, Kamano; Kante.

Prediction

Despite some major absences, this should be easy enough for Brazil as they look to build some momentum ahead of 2024 preparations. The team needs a coach, though, with favorite Carlo Ancelotti still in charge of Real Madrid. Pick: Brazil 2, Guinea 0.