Brazil vs. Jamaica: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Brazil and Jamaica face off in their 2019 Women's World Cup opener on Sunday as part of Group C. Joined by Australia and Italy, who played earlier, Brazil and Jamaica are two teams hoping to make some serious noise in the cup. Brazil is always a contender and looking for its first crown, while Jamaica is playing in its first World Cup but hopes nobody notices that inexperience with a talented attack leading the way..

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Brazil vs. Jamaica

Date : Sunday, June 9



: Sunday, June 9 Time : 9:30 a.m. ET



: 9:30 a.m. ET Location : Stade des Alpes



: Stade des Alpes TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



: FS1 and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -2.5 (-115) | Jamaica +2.5 (-105) | O/U: 3.5

Storylines

Brazil: When you've got Marta, you've got a chance. The 33-year-old has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, including five in a row from 2006-10. While that was certainly a while ago, she did win it in 2018 as well. She's won silver with Brazil at the Olympics but is still waiting for that first major title. Could this be the year? They'll need a good start against Jamaica to build momentum.

Jamaica: Welcome to the World Cup, Reggae Girlz. Their first tournament sees them in a tricky group where even finishing third will be a massive challenge. Their best bet is going to be to grind out results, maybe get a draw against Brazil or Australia and try to sneak out a win against Italy. They are hungry, fast and passionate, but the lack of quality at the back is a concern.

Brazil vs. Jamaica prediction

Marta scores two goals and sets up another as Brazil cruises to the three points.

Pick: Brazil 4, Jamaica 0