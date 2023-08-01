A pivotal Group F showdown is set to unfold on Wednesday in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Brazil take on Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the third and final group stage game for both teams. Jamaica have four points in the tournament, including a win over Panama and a draw against France. Brazil enter the match with only three points, meaning Brazil must win to advance without a great deal of help, while Jamaica can advance with a draw.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET from Melbourne, Australia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brazil as the -430 favorites (risk $430 to win $100) in its latest Brazil vs. Jamaica odds. Jamaica are the +1000 underdogs, a draw is priced at +470, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Jamaica vs. Brazil picks or Women's World Cup predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Jamaica vs. Brazil match and locked in his Women's World Cup predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brazil vs. Jamaica:

Jamaica vs. Brazil money line: Brazil -430, Draw +470, Jamaica +1000

Jamaica vs. Brazil spread: Brazil -1.5 (-135)

Jamaica vs. Brazil over/under: 2.5 goals



Jamaica vs. Brazil picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Jamaica

Jamaica's overall profile tops Brazil's profile to this point in the tournament, putting Jamaica in a favorable overall position. While Brazil lost to France, Jamaica managed a draw against the same opponent. Jamaica also defeated Panama, with defender Allyson Swaby scoring in the 56th minute. Jamaica out-shot Panama in that game, and team captain Khadija Shaw is a singular force.

The 26-year-old forward has 56 goals in international matches, including 13 goals over the last 18 months. Shaw is also a centerpiece for Manchester City of the English Barclays Women's Super League. In 22 matches last season for Manchester City, Shaw scored 20 goals and generally performed at a high level. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Brazil

Brazil are the superior side on paper and will enter this game as a substantial betting favorite. Jamaica have only one win in the last six matches, with only three goals scored and a -7 goal differential. While Jamaica managed a draw against France, it came with only 28% possession, allowing 14 shots and generating only six shots. Brazil have reached the knockout round in each of the previous Women's World Cup tournaments, and Brazil crushed Panama by a 4-0 margin, showcasing the team's upside.

In that game, Brazil generated 32 shots and 10 shots on target with 73% possession, and Brazil won three straight games by a 10-1 combined margin before the loss to France. Debinha has 28 goals in the last 38 games, including the only goal against France, and Ary Borges put up three goals in the win over Panama. Brazil also has Bia Zaneratto, who has nine goals in the last 19 games with the national team. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Jamaica vs. Brazil picks

Green has taken an intensive look at the Brazil vs. Jamaica matchup. He has a full breakdown and he has locked in a pair of best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Jamaica vs. Brazil, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Brazil vs. Jamaica match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.