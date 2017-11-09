Brazil vs. Japan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

Two teams that will be at the 2018 World Cup meet on Friday. Japan plays Brazil in France which is an early kickoff for folks watching in the United States, as each team aims to find the right guys for the final World Cup roster.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Brazil is as talented as any team in the world and gives the fans a show with plenty of goals and a convincing win. Brazil 4, Japan 1.