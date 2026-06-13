Brazil vs. Morocco live updates: Selecao begin the quest for record sixth World Cup against 2022 semifinalists

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In perhaps the biggest match of the weekend, two World Cup contenders kick off Group C action on Saturday. Brazil, on a quest for a record sixth World Cup, will face African heavyweights Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Morocco return to the tournament after a historic run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinal. The Atlas Lions have gone through some shake-ups ahead of the 2026 competition, switching coaches just three months ago and welcoming Mohamed Ouahbi to the sidelines. It doesn't help that winger Abde Ezzalzouli and defender Nayef Aguerd are also injured.

Check out the complete World Cup schedule here!

Meanwhile, Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Neymar will miss the Selecao's tournament opener due to an injury setback. Still, manager Carlo Ancelotti has a stacked roster that includes Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and others who are more than capable to tourture opposing backlines.

We'll be with you, providing updates below:

How to watch Brazil vs. Morocco

Date: Saturday, June 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)