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Brazil vs. Morocco live updates: Selecao begin the quest for record sixth World Cup against 2022 semifinalists

It's a clash of stars as Vincius Junior and Achraf Hakimi square-off as Group C gets underway

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In perhaps the biggest match of the weekend, two World Cup contenders kick off Group C action on Saturday. Brazil, on a quest for a record sixth World Cup, will face African heavyweights Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Morocco return to the tournament after a historic run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinal. The Atlas Lions have gone through some shake-ups ahead of the 2026 competition, switching coaches just three months ago and welcoming Mohamed Ouahbi to the sidelines. It doesn't help that winger Abde Ezzalzouli and defender Nayef Aguerd are also injured. 

Check out the complete World Cup schedule here!

Meanwhile, Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Neymar will miss the Selecao's tournament opener due to an injury setback. Still, manager Carlo Ancelotti has a stacked roster that includes Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and others who are more than capable to tourture opposing backlines. 

We'll be with you, providing updates below:

How to watch Brazil vs. Morocco

Date: Saturday, June 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, N.J.
TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

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Morocco starting lineup

Here's how Morocco will lineup today:

Morocco Starting XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Brahim Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss

 
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Brazil starting lineup

Here's the official lineup for Brazil:

Brazil Starting XI: Alisson; Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Ibanez; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr.; Igor Thiago.

 
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Brazil's beautiful vs... a meat wall?

World Cup football can be some of the most beautiful, but the tournament style can also mean a real what type of energy are you bringing? Every day of the World Cup, our very own James Benge will bring you storylines to watch. Here's what he had to say about  Brazil:

"Brazil are not going to be the only exponents of this approach, which they seem to have embraced enthusiastically for their warm-up games after not really using it much earlier in Carlo Ancelotti's tenure. England are going to be leaning on these. Czechia tried something not too dissimilar against South Korea. So did Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

What those teams don't have in quite the same abundance as Brazil is the best targets in the six-yard box. Bremer scored a handy three set-piece goals for Juventus in Serie A this season, but he might only be a tertiary target. Gabriel Magalhaes might not score that many, but that is largely because two and a bit years ago, opponents started preparing for his arrival in the penalty area like a besieged army. Batten down the hatches, don't let that battering ram near the gates. That'll be easier said than done when the other target Bruno Guimaraes and Raphinha get to aim for is Casemiro, scorer of eight goals from dead balls last season."

Will Brazil trade the beautiful game for chaotic 'meat wall' at the World Cup; Scotland's big moment and more
James Benge
Will Brazil trade the beautiful game for chaotic 'meat wall' at the World Cup; Scotland's big moment and more


 
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Brazil vibe check

The Brazilians have taken over Times Square! Setting the environment early.

 
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Welcome to Brazil vs. Morocco

Hello and welcome to CBS Sports live blog of Brazil vs. Morocco. The two sides will begin their World Cup tournament today with an opening Group C match. It should be an intriguing head-to-head as both teams are considered contenders in the competition. I'm Sandra Herrera, and I'll be with you providing commentary, analysis, and updates of today's match.
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