Brazil vs. Morocco odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Saturday

Arguably the two best teams in Group C will meet in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup when Brazil take on Morocco. The South American powerhouses are trying to advance past the quarterfinal round for the first time since finishing fourth at the 2014 World Cup, while Morocco are looking to replicate their dream run from the last tournament, where they made the semifinal.

Those looking to bet on soccer, including Brazil vs. Morocco, can check out the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer as well as predictions from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, who finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Brazil vs. Morocco betting odds

Brazil vs. Morocco money line: Brazil -150, Draw +280, Morocco +450 Brazil vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals (Over +102, Under -130) Bet Brazil vs. Morocco on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Brazil vs. Morocco betting preview

Legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti is at the helm for the Selecao, who have slipped a bit at the World Cup despite remaining near the top of the global rankings. Brazil are dealing with some big injuries ahead of the competition, with Eder Militao and Rodrygo already being ruled out while Neymar battles a nagging calf strain. Morocco got a big boost on the injury front with winger Achraf Hakimi good to go. Morocco's calling card at the 2022 World Cup was defense, as the side posted clean sheets in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal before conceding two goals to eventual runners-up France.

Brazil's attacking prowess is well known, and the team has plenty of talent on the front line, headlined by Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta. They have two phenomenal center backs in Marquinhos and Gabriel, though Douglas Santos could also be slotted in there. Morocco's back line of Hakimi, Issa Diop and Noussair Mazraoui will have to contend with one of the world's best attacking groups. If they hold firm and force Brazil to bring numbers up, there could be some counter-attacking opportunities for the underdogs.

Brazil vs. Morocco picks, prediction

Morocco +1.5 (-270)

Eimer is taking Morocco +1, noting the team "made it to the semifinals in 2022 and still have their core team together. They looked fantastic against Norway in their friendly." However, I think it's worth taking a hit on the price to get the extra half-goal in the event Brazil does find a way to sneak one past Morocco's defense after many failed attempts. If Morocco can put together a few counters and establish some level of control in the midfield, they'll have a good chance to stave off most of Brazil's best efforts.

Morocco double chance (+115)

Those who have more faith in Morocco and are looking for some juicier odds can go with the double chance, which will pay out if the African side win or draw. Brazil have looked sloppy at times in the lead-up to the World Cup and this is still a team that will be adjusting to Ancelotti's tactics. Morocco have the benefit of experience and confidence, which often overcomes talent disparities early in a competition. There's a chance Morocco's defense can frustrate Brazil to the point where the Selecao ultimately settle for a draw. It's hard to see a Morocco win, but a draw is a real possibility and it's worth taking both results with the same pick.