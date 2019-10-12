Brazil vs. Nigeria: Friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Neymar and company go for the win against the Super Eagles
The Brazilian national team, led by Neymar, takes on Nigeria on Sunday in an international friendly in Singapore. The Copa America champs are riding a wave of bliss from this past summer's triumph in the final against Peru and now take on a Nigeria team that will likely be more focused on what's to come later in the week than what this friendly means.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Friendly: Brazil vs. Nigeria
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 8 a.m. ET
- Location: The National Stadium in Singapore
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Brazil: This is a nice chance for Brazil's young talent to get some serious minutes, and that even includes Gabriel Barbosa. The former Santos star saw his career in Europe amount to very little, but the 23-year-old has been in top form for Flamengo with 59 goals in 97 games. After scoring 18 goals in 35 league games last season, he's got just as many in 18 games this season.
Nigeria: How focused will this team really be? Playing Brazil is a big game, but this match means absolutely nothing in comparison to what comes next Friday. Nigeria takes on Togo in the AFCON qualifying, trailing after the first leg to Togo 4-1. Don't expect Nigeria to field all of its best players in this one, aiming to keep everybody healthy in search of a big comeback.
Brazil vs. Nigeria prediction
Brazil controls the ball and creates the most chances, taking the win on goals from Roberto Firmino and Neymar.
Pick: Brazil 2, Nigeria 0
