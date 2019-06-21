Brazil vs. Peru: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Brazil is coming off a frustrating 0-0 draw against Venezuela in its second group stage game
Brazil can wrap up Group A at the Copa America on Saturday with just a draw as it faces Peru in the third group stage match. Both teams are pretty much guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 regardless of the result in this one, though momentum is at stake. Brazil is coming off a 0-0 draw against Venezuela, while Peru beat Bolivia 3-1.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena Corinthians -- São Paulo, Brazil
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Brazil -1.5 (+110) | Peru +1.5 (-130) | Draw +375 | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Brazil: After having two goals disallowed against Venezuela due to VAR, Brazil wants nothing more than a blowout victory to boost the confidence of the team and especially the fans. They've been creative and had chances, but they've also been a bit unlucky. They still are firm contenders to win the cup, but everyone is waiting for them to show their true colors and really dazzle. Could this be the game?
Peru: A point here would be a nice result, but at worst if they lose they should get one of the third-place spots. This team has looked sharp defensively through its first two matches and has plenty of speed on the counter. Expect Paolo Guerrero to get a couple good looks that could salvage a result.
Prediction
VAR doesn't spoil the party this time around for the host nation as it gets the win and keeps another clean sheet.
Pick: Brazil 2, Peru 0
