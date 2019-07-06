Brazil vs. Peru: Copa America final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The title is on the line on Sunday, with Brazil as the overwhelming favorite to win it all
The 2019 Copa America wraps up on Sunday at the Maracana as host Brazil takes on Peru in the final. It's a rematch of a game from the group stage in which Brazil blasted the surprise finalists 5-0, with the expectation being Brazil wins somewhat comfortably again to lift the title for the first time since 2007. A win for Peru would arguably be the biggest upset in Copa America final history.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Maracana
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Brazil -1.5 (-105) | Peru +1.5 (-115) | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Brazil: The massive favorite to win. Having already beaten Peru, confidence is there in being able to do it again. Having yet to concede a goal at the tournament and with an inspired Dani Alves leading the way, Brazil is expected to go with duo Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino in attack as they aim to end their title drought.
Peru: They aren't happy with just being here. After making the World Cup in 2018, this has been a wonderful stretch for Ricardo Gareca's team. They'll need to set their priority to defending first and foremost to have any shot and then take some of the few chances they'll likely have in attack.
Brazil vs. Peru prediction
Gabriel Jesus, Firmino and Thiago Silva score as Brazil wins Copa America.
Pick: Brazil 3, Peru 0
