Brazil vs. Peru: International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch online

Brazil and Peru meet on Tuesday in an international friendly in California in a rematch of the 2019 Copa America final. Played in Brazil, the host won the tournament by beating the Peruvians 3-1 for the trophy on July 7. Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored the goals. This will be the third meeting between the two since June, with Brazil winning the first two -- both of which were at the Copa America.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Brazil vs. Peru

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 10



: Tuesday, Sept. 10 Time : 11 p.m. ET



: 11 p.m. ET Location : LA Coliseum in Los Angeles



: LA Coliseum in Los Angeles TV channel : None



: None Streaming: PPV

PPV Odds: Brazil -260 | Peru +700 | Draw +375

Storylines

Brazil: All eyes were on Neymar in the 2-2 draw with Colombia last week, and the same goes for this game. The PSG star looked headed to Barcelona in the summer, but that move failed to materialize, so now he's looking to get back on track before returning to Paris. This Brazil team is loaded and enters as the heavy favorite.

Peru: It's been a great 18 months or so for Ricardo Gareca's team. They qualified for the World Cup for the first time in decades, got all the way to the Copa America final and now hope to continue to climb. A 1-0 loss to Ecuador the other day in a friendly is something to build on after only allowing one shot on goal and failing to convert on nine chances.

Brazil vs. Peru prediction

The reigning Copa America champs pour it on as Neymar scores twice and Roberto Firmino adds another.

Pick: Brazil 3, Peru 0