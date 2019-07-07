Brazil vs. Peru score, live updates: 2019 Copa America title on the line as hosts try to snap 12-year drought
Brazil is the favorite entering this one at the Marcana
The 2019 Copa America concludes on Sunday at the legendary Maracana stadium as host Brazil takes on surprise finalist Peru in the final. Brazil is looking to end its 12-year title drought, while Peru hasn't won a title since the 1970s. The Brazilians are coming off a 2-0 win over rival Argentina in the semis. Meanwhile, Peru stunned Chile with a 3-0 victory to keep up the team's fine form, which comes after qualifying for the World Cup last summer for the first time in decades.
With Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino in attack, and boasting a defense that has yet to concede a goal at the Gold Cup, Tite's team is expected to win but faces a ton of pressure to deliver. Anything but a victory just won't be accepted for the Brazilians. The game starts at 4 p.m. ET, and our match preview can be found here.
You can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
