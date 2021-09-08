Brazil are back in action on Thursday and will hope to at least play and finish their game after the crazy scenes which saw their clash with Argentina abandoned after just a few minutes. Despite one less match played, Tite's men still lead the way in the qualifying table and Peru remain in difficulty with four losses already.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 9 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 9 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Itaipava Arena Pernambuco -- Recife, Brazil

Itaipava Arena Pernambuco -- Recife, Brazil TV and Live Stream: fuboTV

fuboTV Odds: BRA -333; Draw +380; PER +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: After the chaos of the Argentina clash, PSG's Marquinhos has been sent home as the Brazilian Federation are unsure if his ban stands or not. The Selecao boast a 100% record still and will want to keep it that way as they sign off until next month's fixtures and a possible rearranged Argentine date.

Peru: A win over Venezuela and a draw with Uruguay is a decent return but the damage was done in earlier losses to Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia. Points are needed to close the gap on the Colombians in the last playoff berth before automatic promotion can become a realistic target once again.

Prediction

A straightforward win for Brazil to close a chaotic break successfully. Given the events of this international break, South American qualifiers could be compromised if clubs refuse to release players in October based on what happened between Argentina and Brazil. Pick: Brazil 2-0 Peru.