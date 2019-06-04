Brazil vs. Qatar: 2019 Copa America tune-up prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

We are steadily approaching the start of the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, but before that the tournament hosts will continue its preparation against fellow guest participant Qatar in an international friendly on Wednesday. Neymar and company will host the 2022 World Cup hosts in Brasilia. It's a chance for both teams to dip their feet into the water and make any last-minute tweaks before the start of the Copa America on June 14.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Brazil vs. Qatar

Date : Wednesday, June 5



: Wednesday, June 5 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional de Brasilia



: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Brazil: All eyes are on Neymar after he recently was stripped of the captaincy and now has been dealing with rape allegations. Will manager Tite keep someone who is dealing with so many off-the-field issues as the starter for a friendly match that has little significance? Dani Alves will lead this team as captain, and they'll be without the services of Allison and Roberto Firmino, who are fresh off winning the Champions League with Liverpool, and rejoining the team later this week.

Qatar: They are the Asian Cup champs, but is that a sign of them being a legit contender or a fluke? In the Asian Cup, Qatar went 7-0-0 with 19 goals and just one conceded, beating Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Lebanon in the group stage, before running through the knockout stage with wins of South Korea and Japan in the final. Not one of the players on this squad plays club ball outside of Qatar.

Brazil vs. Qatar prediction

Brazil has what feels like 100 times more talent, and it shows with Neymar and Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net.

Pick: Brazil 4, Qatar 0