Brazil vs. Russia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online

A Neymar-less Brazil squad will square off against the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia and Brazil, two teams that will have plenty of eyes on them at this summer's World Cup, will play in an international friendly on Friday. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Brazil's talented squad does just like Argentina did in the last round of friendlies, earn a narrow victory over the hosts of this summer's World Cup. Brazil 2, Russia 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES