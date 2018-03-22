Brazil vs. Russia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch international friendly on TV, stream online
A Neymar-less Brazil squad will square off against the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Russia and Brazil, two teams that will have plenty of eyes on them at this summer's World Cup, will play in an international friendly on Friday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Brazil's talented squad does just like Argentina did in the last round of friendlies, earn a narrow victory over the hosts of this summer's World Cup. Brazil 2, Russia 1.
